Sensex extended its downward trend for the fifth session today, falling over 77 points to end at fresh six-month low of 26,150 as foreign investors continued to pull out funds on fears of a rate hike in the US.

Sentiment was also hit by the rupee taking a sharp plunge of 36 paise intra-day to breach the 68-level against the dollar for the first time since June 24.

Sensex, after falling to a low of 26,106.78 on sustained foreign fund outflows, recovered briefly to hit a high of 26,349.02, before dipping again by 77.38 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 26,150.24, its lowest level since May 25, 2016.

The 50-share NSE Nifty shed 5.85 points, or 0.07 per cent, to end at 8,074.10, after moving between 8,128.95 and 8,048.30.