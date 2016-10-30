Both the exchanges will be closed on Monday for ‘Diwali Balipratipada’.

Market benchmark BSE Sensex gave up its early gains to end over 11 points lower at 27,930.21 in a special Muhurat trading session on Sunday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat Year 2073.

In the one-hour session, Sensex opened higher to regain the 28,000-mark, advancing to a high of 28,095.71 on initial buying as investors and funds opened their new accounts on the first session of Samvat 2073.

However, it dropped to 27,890.14 as participants booked profits at higher levels, before settling 11.30 points, or 0.04 per cent down at 27,930.21.

The gauge had gained 105 points in the previous two sessions.

On similar lines, the broad-based NSE Nifty index fell 12.30 points to end at 8,625.70.

Initial gains were wiped off as some investors booked profits to write their first entry with gains on the first session of Samvat 2073, brokers said.

Losses in the Muhurat session were led by power, banking and FMCG sectors. Gains in consumer durables, healthcare and IT counters capped the fall.

In contrast, the broader markets showed a firm trend as investors widened their bets, lifting the BSE small-cap index by 0.96 per cent and mid-cap index by 0.48 per cent.

