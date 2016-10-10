The broader NSE Nifty too regained the key 8,700-mark.

After a three-session losing spell, Sensex on Monday recovered over 21 points in a choppy trade to end at 28,082.34, helped by gains in metal, consumer durables and IT stocks as participants widened their bets ahead of macro-economic data.

Participants were seen trimming their portfolios at every rise in view of holiday-shortened week as stock exchanges will remain closed on Tuesday for Dussehra and on Wednesday for Muharram.

Metal stocks were back in demand on the bourses, tracking a firm trend in base metals in global market. Among metal stocks, Tata Steel emerged top gainer by climbing 2.71 per cent to Rs. 417.40, Vedanta surged 2.36 per cent to Rs. 199.40, while Hindalco ended 1.65 per cent higher at Rs. 160.65.

The broader NSE Nifty too regained the key 8,700-mark.

The 30-share Sensex after opening higher at 28,144.28, advanced further to hit a high of 28,216.64. But it slipped partially to settle the session 21.20 points or 0.08 per cent, higher at 28,082.34.

The index had lost 273.41 points in the previous three sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty ended at 8,708.80, up 11.20 points or 0.13 per cent. Intra-day, it touched a high and a low of 8,745.80 and 8,703.95, respectively.