The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided to conduct a performance audit of the regulatory body. The capital market regulator is also in favour of inducting a woman board member — just like the norm for listed companies.

“In the recent board meeting, it was decided that independent board members will evaluate SEBI’s performance. The whole-time members will only cooperate and offer assistance while doing it,” SEBI chairman U.K. Sinha said while addressing the annual capital market summit by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The SEBI chairman, who is due to retire next year in February, said that the regulator will not insist on the market to comply with something that the watchdog itself cannot do and hence will evaluate its own corporate governance standards.

Currently, there are four part-time members on the SEBI board along with the chairman and the two whole-time members. A position of a whole-time member is lying vacant ever since Prashant Saran retired in June.

According to Mr. Sinha, the independent board members of SEBI will meet separately to discuss issues related to such a performance audit of the regulator. He, however, did not elaborate on a timeline for such meetings.

Meanwhile, SEBI has also asked the finance ministry to appoint a woman member in the board of the regulatory body.

On a different note, the SEBI chairman said that the regulator is working on allowing new participants and products in the commodity derivatives segment.

Last month, SEBI allowed commodity exchanges to launch option contracts and soon such contracts will be available for trading in two commodities —one each in agriculture and non-agriculture spaces.