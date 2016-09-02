The rupee firmed up 14 paise to 66.81 against the dollar in early trade rising for a fourth straight day on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas ahead of a crucial US jobs report supported the rupee.

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market gave the uptrend some momentum, they added.

The rupee gained a paisa against the US currency to end at 66.95 in yesterday’s trade despite weak macro-economic data.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 102.39 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 28,525.87 in early trade today.