Forex market remained closed on Monday on account of "Ganesh Chaturthi".

The rupee surged by 31 paise to 66.51 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday on selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

Forex dealers said a higher opening in domestic equity market and a weak dollar against other currencies overseas after last week’s below-par U.S. growth data also supported the rupee.

On Friday, the rupee continued its stellar performance against the US currency for the fourth straight day ending higher by 13 paise at 66.82 on heavy dollar selling.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex spurted by 248.75 points or 0.87 per cent at 28,780.86 in early session on Tuesday.