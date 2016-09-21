Rupee edged higher by 3 paise to 66.98 against the dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on fresh selling of the US currency by banks and exporters.

Forex dealers said that a higher opening in domestic equity market and a weak dollar against yen and other currencies overseas supported the rupee.

The rupee had depreciated by 5 paise to end at 67.01 against the American currency in yesterday’s trade amid uncertainty over the Fed rate-hike action scheduled for later in the day.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 44.02 points or 0.15 per cent to 28,567.22 in early trade.