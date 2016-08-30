The rupee recovered 7 paise to 67.11 against the US dollar in early trade today on selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Besides, fresh foreign fund inflows supported the rupee but strength in the dollar against some currencies overseas capped the gains, dealers said.

The rupee had lost 12 paise to close at near one—week low of 67.18 yesterday against the dollar due to strong demand for the US currency amid expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in coming months.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged by 176.95 points or 0.63 per cent to 28,079.61 in early trade today.