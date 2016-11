The rupee was trading 42 paise lower at 67.67 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday.

On Friday, the rupee lost 62 paise to end at over three-month low level of 67.25 against the American currency on fears of capital outflows amid resurgent dollar overseas.

Forex market remained closed on Monday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the Sensex plunged by 344.27 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 26,474.55 in early trade.