Markets

Rupee softens 5 paise in early trade

more-in

The rupee was trading lower by 5 paise at 64.96 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange after the dollar gained strength overseas.

Forex dealers said that increased demand for the US currency from importers and the dollar’s gains against other currencies overseas put pressure on the rupee.

However, a higher opening in the domestic equity market capped the rupee’s losses, they said.

On Wednesday, the rupee had marched to a new 17-month high to close at 64.91, up 13 paise. This was a level not seen since October 2015, as speculative traders and exporters resorted to heavy selling of the greenback.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 63.41 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 29,594.84 in the opening trade today.

Post a Comment
More In Business Markets
currency values
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2017 5:24:22 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-softens-5-paise-in-early-trade/article17742737.ece

© The Hindu