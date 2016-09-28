The rupee continued to rule firm against the American currency for the fifth trading day, moving up further by another 4 paise to end at 66.46 on persistent selling of dollars by banks and exporters on the back of firm equities.

Weakness of dollar in the New York market yesterday also boosted the rupee value against the dollar, a Forex dealer said. At New York market yesterday, dollar slumped against Mexican peso and a host of other emerging-market currencies.

The rupee resumed higher at 66.46 as against the yesterday’s closing level at 66.50 per dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market and moved in a range of 66.43 and 66.49 before closing at the same opening level of 66.46, showing a gain of 4 paise or 0.06 per cent.

The rupee has gained by 56 paise or 0.84 per cent in five trading days.

The dollar index was trading up by 0.05 per cent as against a basket of six currencies in late afternoon trade.

Meanwhile, the RBI fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 66.4482 and euro at 74.4552.

In cross-currency trades, the rupee dropped further against the pound sterling to end at 86.52 as compared to 86.20 and continued to rule firm against euro to 74.51 from 74.73.

It also firmed up further against the Japanese yen to close at 66.00 from 66.28 per 100 yens.