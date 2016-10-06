The rupee weakened further by 8 paise to 66.59 against the dollar today following increased demand for the American currency from importers.

Forex dealers said strength of the dollar overseas also weighed, but a higher opening in the domestic equity market capped the losses.

Yesterday, the rupee had lost 5 paise to end at 66.51, halting its rally of three straight sessions on fresh demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid a bout of global risk aversion.

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 103.56 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 28,324.54 in early trade.