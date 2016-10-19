The rupee moved up further by 6 paise to 66.67 against the dollar today, with exporters and banks going on a selling spree of the US currency and a higher opening in the stock market backing it up.

Forex dealers said the dollar faced some headwinds against other currencies overseas after core US inflation rose less than forecast in September. Continued inflows by foreign funds too supported the uptrend.

The rupee had gained 15 paise to end at 66.73 yesterday on fresh bout of dollar selling amid weak overseas sentiment.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 80.19 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 28,131.07 in early trade today.