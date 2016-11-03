The rupee edged higher by 2 paise to 66.69 against the US dollar at the forex market in early trade today on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters.

Besides, the dollar’s weakness against some currencies overseas supported the rupee but early losses in the domestic equity market restricted gains, dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had ended steady at 66.71 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by 80.91 points or 0.29 per cent at 27,446.31 in early trade today.