The rupee rose 11 paise to trade at 66.56 against the U.S. dollar in early trade at the forex market on Monday on increased selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

Besides, sustained foreign fund inflows, dollar’s weakness against other currencies overseas after last week’s softer-than-forecast U.S. jobs data, and a firm domestic equity market boosted the rupee value against the dollar, forex dealers said.

The rupee had ended marginally higher by 1 paisa at 66.67 in Friday’s trade.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 155.50 points or 0.55 per cent to 28,216.64 in early trade.