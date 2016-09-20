The rupee weakened by 2 paise to 66.98 against the dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market today on fresh demand for the American currency from importers.

Forex dealers said the strength in dollar against some currencies overseas and weakness in domestic equities in the opening trade also weighed on the rupee.

The rupee had settled almost flat at 66.96 against the American currency in a highly volatile trade on Monday, ahead of a crucial US Fed meeting.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 50.70 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 28,583.80 in early trade.