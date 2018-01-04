Markets

Rupee declines against dollar

more-in

The rupee weakened by 8 paise to trade at 63.61 against the US dollar in opening session on Thursday due to increased demand for the American currency from importers.

The dollar’s gains against major world currencies after a strong US manufacturing data also impacted the rupee sentiment, a currency dealer said.

On Wednesday, the rupee had retreated from its multi-year high and ended marginally lower by 5 paise at 63.53 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 123.37 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 33,916.75 in early trade today.

Post a Comment
More In Markets
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2018 10:48:08 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-declines-against-dollar/article22364912.ece

© The Hindu