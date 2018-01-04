PSU bank stocks in limelight; shares gain up to 8.5%

more-in

Shares of state-run banks surged up to 8.5 % after the finance ministry sought Parliament’s nod for extra expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards their recapitalisation through bonds.

The scrip of UCO Bank soared 8.50 %, IDBI Bank surged 8.33 %, Punjab National Bank gained 5.97 %, Bank of India went up 3.83 % and Bank of Baroda jumped 3.77 % on BSE.

Among others, shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce rose 3.71 %, Canara Bank advanced 2.69 %, Bank of Maharashtra (2.39 %), Indian Bank (1.89 %) and State Bank of India (1.72 %).

“Release of the next instalment of funds earmarked for bank recapitalisation proved to be a shot in the arm for PSBs, especially as some of the weak banks had been hauled up by RBI for prompt and corrective action,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Parliament’s approval has been sought for “meeting additional expenditure towards recapitalisation of Public Sector Banks through issue of government securities”, said the finance ministry document.

The additional expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards bank recapitalisation through issue of government securities will be matched by additional receipts on issues of securities to the banks and “will not entail any cash outgo”, it added.