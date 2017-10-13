Markets

NSE index scales new peak

The NSE index ended up 0.7 % at 10,167.45, its highest close ever, after having hit a record high of 10,191.90 intraday.

The broader NSE index touched a fresh high on Friday, after data showed inflation unexpectedly held steady in September, while Bharti Airtel surged on its deal to buy the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business.

The NSE index ended up 0.7 % at 10,167.45, its highest close ever, after having hit a record high of 10,191.90 intraday. The index was up 1.81 % for the week.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.78 % higher at 32,432.69. It rose 1.94 % for the week, its biggest such gain since the week ended July 14.

Bharti Airtel jumped 7.7 %

