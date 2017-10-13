Markets

Nifty zooms to all-time peak 10,167, Sensex rallies 250 points

The rupee appreciation against the American currency fuelled the rally.

The Nifty on Friday shattered all records to close at a life high of 10,167 and the Sensex rallied to an over two-month high as steady inflation and strong IIP numbers did the job for investors looking for triggers.

Domestic institutional investors went ahead with more buying. The rupee appreciation against the American currency fuelled the rally.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed at 10,167.45 — a new peak — up 71.05 points, or 0.70 per cent, after scaling new intra-day high of 10,191.90. It broke previous record closing of 10,153.10 hit on September 18.

It also broke the intra-day record of 10,178.95 reached on September 19. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened positive, but shed some ground to settle the session higher by 250.47 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 32,432.69, its biggest closing since August 2.

The gauge had rallied 348 points on Thursday. For the second straight week, the Sensex added 618.47 points, or 1.94 per cent, while the NSE Nifty gained 187.75 points, or 1.88 per cent.

Investor sentiment received a boost on positive economic data after industrial production grew to a 9-month high of 4.3 per cent in August while retail inflation came in at 3.28 per cent in September, unchanged from August.

