The rupee turned weak by 12 paise to 66.83 against the U.S. dollar on Monday at the foreign exchange market after the American currency gained ground following a spurt in demand from importers.

Dealers said strength in the dollar against some other currencies overseas on the prospects of higher U.S. rates also weighed on the rupee, but a higher opening in the domestic equity market meant the losses were limited.

On Friday, the rupee had staged a smart recovery from its three-week low against the U.S. currency to close up by 23 paise at 66.71 on heavy corporate dollar sales as well as easing inflationary pressure.

The Sensex rose further by 129.61 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 27,803.21 in early trade.