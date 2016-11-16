Gold and jewellery establishments in the national capital remained shut for the 6th day today after the Income Tax Department carried out surveys following reports of alleged profiteering and efforts at tax evasion following the government’s demonetisation move.

The government last week demonetised high denomination Rs. 500/1000 notes to flush out black money.

There were reports however of people rushing to buy gold in a big way, prompting the I-T Department to carry out surveys of some bullion deals.

Most of the jewellery houses have been closed since November 11 in the national capital.