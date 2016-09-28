ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, which recently concluded its Rs 6,057-crore IPO, will make its stock market debut on Thursday becoming the first insurer to list.

The company’s public issue was oversubscribed 10 times.

The quota set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 11.83 times while for the non—institutional investor category, it was 28.55 times. The retail portion was oversubscribed 1.37 times.

The public offer comprises up to 18,13,41,058 shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, including reservation of up to 1,81,34,105 (10 per cent of the offer) for shareholders of ICICI Bank. The offer was open to subscription during September 19-21.

The price band was fixed at Rs 300-334 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the offer is worth Rs 6,057 crore.

This was the biggest initial public offering after Coal India, which had hit the capital markets in 2010 to raise over Rs 15,000 crore.

The insurer is a venture between banking major ICICI Bank and UK’s Prudential Corporation Holdings. Singapore’s Temasek and PremjiInvest are also the shareholders.

ICICI Bank has around 68 per cent stake in the insurer while Prudential has 26 per cent. PremjiInvest holds 4 per cent in the insurance company while Temasek owns 2 per cent.

