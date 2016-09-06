Gold prices rose for the fourth straight day today, gaining Rs 50 to Rs 31,100 per 10 grams, in sync with a firm global trend amid persistent buying by jewellers at the domestic spot market.

Silver regained the Rs 46,000-mark by rising Rs 250 to Rs 46,200 per kg on the back of increased off-take by industrial units.

Market participants said that besides a firming trend overseas after US job data missed estimates, thus boosting the metal’s appeal, increased buying by jewellers at the domestic spot market mainly kept precious metals higher.

Globally, gold rose 0.11 per cent to USD 1,328.20 an ounce and silver 0.18 per cent to USD 19.55 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained another Rs 50 each to Rs 31,100 and Rs 30,950 per 10 grams, respectively. It had gained Rs 100 in the previous three sessions.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,300 per piece of eight grams.

In a similar fashion, silver ready rose further by Rs 250 to Rs 46,200 per kg while weekly-based delivery traded higher by Rs 929 to Rs 46,409 per kg.

Silver coins, however, continued to be asked for at the previous level of Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.