NEW DELHI, September 26, 2016
Updated: September 26, 2016 18:07 IST

Gold, silver feel the heat as demand falters

  • PTI
Tracking a weak trend overseas amid slack demand from jewellers in the domestic spot market

Gold prices moved lower by Rs 80 to Rs 31,520 per 10 grams on Monday, .

Silver also remained under selling pressure and lost another Rs. 150 to Rs. 46,350 per kg.

Traders said a weak trend overseas following gold’s retreat — after its biggest weekly advance in two months — in response to the dollar erasing losses dimmed its appeal as an alternative investment, which hit sentiment here.

Globally, gold was trading 0.31 per cent down at U.S. dollar 1,333 an ounce in Singapore on Monoday.

Fall in demand from jewellers

Besides, a fall in demand from jewellers and retailers in domestic spot market weighed.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell by Rs 80 each to Rs. 31,520 and Rs. 31,370 per 10 grams, respectively. It had gained Rs 80 in Saturday’s trade.

Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight grams.

Silver ready fell further by Rs. 150 to Rs. 46,350 per kg while weekly-based delivery by Rs. 195 to Rs. 46,620.

Silver coins, however, remained unaltered at Rs 77,000 for buying and Rs 78,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

