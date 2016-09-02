Snapping a four-day losing streak, gold prices recovered by Rs. 20 to Rs. 30,970 per 10 grams at the bullion market today on positive global cues amid scattered buying by jewellers at domestic spot market.

Silver, also regained the Rs. 45,000-mark by rising Rs. 200 to Rs. 45,100 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said apart from a firm global trend, mild buying by jewellers at existing levels at domestic spot market led to moderate recovery in gold prices.

Globally, gold advanced 0.39 per cent to USD 1,313.60 an ounce in New York yesterday.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity edged up by Rs. 20 each to Rs. 30,970 and Rs. 30,820 per 10 grams, respectively. The metal had lost Rs. 300 in the previous four sessions.

Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs. 24,300 per piece of eight grams in scattered deals.

Silver ready advanced by Rs. 200 to Rs. 45,100 per kg and weekly-based delivery rebounded by Rs. 330 to Rs. 44,430 per kg on speculative buying.

On the other hand, silver coins were unaltered at Rs. 75,000 for buying and Rs. 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.