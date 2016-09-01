Falling for a fourth straight day, gold prices cracked below the Rs. 31,000-mark by losing another Rs. 100 to Rs. 30,950 per 10 grams on Thursday, picking weak overseas cues amid muted demand from jewellers in the domestic spot market.

Silver, however, traded higher by Rs. 100 to Rs. 44,900 per kg on scattered enquiries from consuming industries. Sentiment remained downbeat, in tandem with a weakening global trend as investors await U.S. jobs data due Friday for further cues on the timing of an interest rate hike, bullion traders said.

Globally, gold fell 0.1 per cent to $1,307.75 an ounce in Singapore. Besides, tepid demand from jewellers as well as retailers at the domestic spot market fuelled the downtrend, they said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity eased Rs. 100 each to Rs. 30,950 and Rs. 30,800 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs. 200 in previous three days. Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs. 24,300 per piece of eight grams on little doing.

In contrast, silver ready traded higher by Rs. 100 to Rs. 44,900 per kg, while weekly-based delivery shed Rs. 25 to close the day at Rs. 44,100 per kg. Silver coins, however, ruled steady at Rs. 75,000 for buying and Rs. 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.