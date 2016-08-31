Gold remained weak for the third straight-day with prices falling by another Rs. 60 to Rs. 31,050 per 10 grams at the bullion market today, on low demand from jewellers at domestic spot market amid weak global cues.

However, silver held steady at Rs. 44,800 per kg in limited deals from industrial units.

Besides weak trend overseas, traders said, a fall in demand from jewellers at the domestic spot market mainly kept gold prices lower.

Globally, gold fell 0.96 per cent to USD 1,310.50 an ounce in New York in yesterday’s trade.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell by Rs. 60 each to Rs. 31,050 and Rs. 30,900 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs. 140 in the previous two sessions.

Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs. 24,300 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready ruled flat at Rs. 44,800 per kg, while weekly-based delivery shed Rs. 5 at Rs. 44,125 per kg.

Silver coins, however, continued to be asked at previous level of Rs. 75,000 for buying and Rs. 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.