The Indian equity benchmark indices lost more than one per cent each amid a global sell-off as investors turned jittery ahead of the U.S. presidential polls scheduled next week.

The BSE Sensex fell 1.25 per cent or 349.39 points to 27,527.22. A total of 1,967 stocks lost ground on BSE, as against 965 gainers.

The broader Nifty or the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell 112.25 points or 1.3 per cent to 8,514. This is the lowest close for the benchmark index since July 21 and also the largest single-day fall in almost three weeks.

Analysts said that investors would stay cautious till next week as latest polls have shown a slight advantage for U.S. Republican candidate Trump. Investors are also awaiting more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on rate cuts.

“Sentiments soured mainly in reaction to the latest survey result from the U.S., indicating a tight race among the two presidential candidates,” said Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities.

“Our markets are currently dancing to global tunes and we believe this scenario will continue until next week. Nifty retested its crucial support zone of 8,500,” he added.