The rupee had ended lower by 13 paise at 66.81 in Thursday’s trade on fresh bouts of dollar demand from banks and importers.

The rupee fell further by 13 paise to 66.94 against the dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on increased demand for the American currency from importers.

Moreover, the US dollar’s gains against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity market put the rupee on the back foot, forex dealers said.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 94.24 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 28,035.60 in early trade today.