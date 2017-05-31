DICV to ship trucks to 10 more nations

more-in

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) is planning to export its products to 10 more markets in three continents by end 2017, said a top official.

“Our exports business has been developing extremely well,” said Erich Nesselhauf, managing director and chief executive officer, DICV.

“Since the launch in 2013, we have doubled our figures each year, and we aim for further significant growth as we will expand to serve more than 40 markets on three continents by the end of the year,” he said.

The DICV now serves more than 30 markets in Asia, the West Asia, Africa and Latin America by exporting FUSO and Mercedez-Benz brand trucks.