Berger targets new coating segments with Saboo buys

Berger Paints India Ltd. (BPIL) plans to enter new sub-segments through the acquisition of two companies. While BPIL would buy out one company totally, in the second company — a Indo-German joint venture — it would acquire the Indian investor’s equity.

“The first company, Saboo Coatings Pvt. Ltd. (SCPL), makes industrial paints which includes certain speciality liquid coatings which has a very good market,” said BPIL managing director and chief executive officer Abhijit Roy. “It will allow us to tap new customer segments.” BPIL would acquire all the equity in family-owned SCPL.

On the second company, Saboo Hesse Wood Coatings Pvt. Ltd. (SHWCPL), he said that Berger would buy 51% stake in SHWCPL. The balance would be held by Hesse Shares GmbH. Hesse is well-known in the field of wood and glass-coated painting products. “They provide automated UV coatings for steel furniture,” he said.

BPIL said Chandigarh-based SCPL would be acquired for ₹81.8 crore.

The transaction is set to be completed by June 30. SCPL clocked revenue of ₹89.4 crore in 2016-17. The industrial coatings made by SCPL are used in agriculture and construction equipment, automotive components, fans, electronics, handicrafts and home furnishing.

Wood, glass coatings

BPIL would also acquire 51% stake in Bengaluru-based SHWCPL for ₹1.5 crore. This company had a turnover of ₹6.1 crore in 2016-17. It manufactures, imports and sells a variety of wood and glass coatings. This acquisition is expected to be completed by August 2017.