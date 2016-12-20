Market falters as Sensex turns negative

more-in

Sensex returned to the negative zone after a positive opening amid mixed Asian cues.

The Asian stocks were mixed after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept monetary policy steady and offered a brighter view of the economy.

The market traded in small range amid bouts of buying after four sessions of losses.

Bank, metal, oil and gas, telecom and metal stocks felt the selling pressure.

The Sensex was trading at 26,296.25 at 1133 hours, a loss of 78.45 points, or 0.30 per cent.

The NSE 50—share Nifty was also down by 25.85 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 8,078.50 at 1133 hours.

Major gainers were TCS 2.25 per cent, Coal India 1.32 per cent, GAIL 1.21 per cent, ITC 1.19 per cent and Infosys 1.08 per cent.

Notable losers are Bajaj Auto 2.07 per cent, Tata Steel 1.41 per cent and SBI 1.34 per cent.

Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 535.77 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

US stocks closed with modest gains in low volume trade as traders bought some recently less—favoured sectors