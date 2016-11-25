Sensex surges 456 points to reclaim 26,000 level

more-in

Market benchmark Sensex surged over 456 points — its biggest single—day gain in over one month — to reclaim the 26,000—mark after investors created fresh long positions in the new December series amid the rupee rebounding from record lows.

The Sensex opened strong at 25,953.24 and stayed in the positive zone through the session as buying activity gathered momentum.

It touched the day’s high of 26,343.95 before closing at 26,316.34, a gain of 456.17 points, or 1.76 per cent —— its biggest single day rise since October 18 when it had gained 520.91 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended the day at 8,114.30, up 148.80 points, or 1.87 per cent after shuttling between 8,122.25 and 7,976.75.