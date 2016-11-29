Sensex surges 195 pts, Nifty nears 8,200

more-in

The benchmark Sensex extended its rally by 195 points in late morning trade following sustained buying in auto, realty, consumer durables, telecom, finance and capital goods, but healthcare stocks were trading in red.

The BSE mid—cap and small—cap indices were up 0.82 per cent and 1.19 per cent, respectively — outperforming the Sensex.

The 30—share Sensex opened higher at 26,408.62 and hovered in a range of 26,577.45 and 26,357.56 before quoting 26,545.32 at 1100 hours, showing a rise of 195.15 points, or 0.74 per cent, from its last close.

The NSE 50—share Nifty was also trading up by 57.05 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 8,183.95 at 1100 hours.

Major gainers were, Maruti 2.68 per cent, M&M 2.67 per cent, HDFC 2.62 per cent, GAIL 2.13 per cent, HeroMotoCo 1.76 per cent, Bajaj Auto 1.74 per cent, Coal India 1.69 per cent and RIL 1.59 per cent.

However, Sun Pharma fell by 0.95 per cent, Lupin 0.65 per cent, Hul 0.49 per cent and Dr Reddy 0.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1436.40 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

In overseas markets, most Asian stocks fell ahead of key global events set to take place this week, including a meeting tomorrow of global oil producers and the release of the US non—farm payroll report this Friday.

US stocks declined yesterday, for their worst performance in nearly a month, weighed down by a pullback in the financial and consumer discretionary sectors as some investors booked profits on the heels of a record—setting week