Sensex soars 105 points on global cues, F&O expiry

The benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 105 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 8,500-mark in early trade on Wednesday as traders continued buying, tracking a firm trend in other Asian bourses following record US markets’ closing on Tuesday.

The 30-share index, which had gained 341.08 points in the previous two sessions, spurted by 105.92 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 27,481.50.

Metal, banking, capital goods, FMCG, oil and gas, IT and auto sector stocks were leading the rally, which lifted sentiments.

Bucking the trend, shares of telecom major Bharti Airtel plunged 3.27 per cent to Rs. 306 on nervous selling after the company on Tuesday reported over 54 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs. 503.7 crore for the October-December quarter.

The NSE Nifty was also trading higher by 27.95 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 8,503.75.