Sensex slumps on weak rupee, F&O expiry

A view of the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai.

The Sensex resumed lower at 26,049.14 and continued its slide to touch a low of 25,810.97 as selling intensified.

Breaking its two-day rally, the BSE Sensex tumbled 192 points to end below the 26,000-mark on Thursday after the rupee collapsed to a life-time low against the dollar amid continued foreign fund outflows.

Investors remained cautious in the face of expiry of November series contracts in the derivatives segment, which also dampened sentiment.

The rupee plunged to a fresh life-time low of 68.86 (intra-day) against the dollar by crashing 30 paise, surpassing its previous low of 68.85 tested on August 28, 2013.

However, it recovered marginally on value-buying and covering-up of short positions to end lower by 191.64 points, or 0.74 per cent to 25,860.17.

The broader NSE Nifty, after crashing below the key 8,000-mark to hit a low of 7,952.55, finally ended 67.80 points, or 0.84 per cent, lower at 7,965.50.