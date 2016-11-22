Sensex rebounds from 6-month low, Nifty reclaims 8,000-mark

more-in

Recovering from six-month lows, the Sensex rebounded by about 196 points to end at 25,960, while Nifty closed above the 8,000-mark on widespread buying by domestic investors on upbeat global cues.

The 30-share Sensex, after scaling the day’s high of 26,039.70 hit in early deals, surrendered part of gains on profit-booking and finally closed 195.64 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 25,960.78.

The gauge has lost 1,752.54 points in the previous six sessions on persistent selling amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.

The 50-share NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 8,000-mark to hit a high of 8,019.05, before winding up at 8,002.30, up by 73.20 points, or 0.92 per cent.