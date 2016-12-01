Sensex halts 4-day rally, slumps 93 points

more-in

Market benchmark Sensex fell 93 points to end at 26,559.92, while the NSE Nifty broke below the 8,200-mark today after investors preferred to liquidate their positions at higher levels.

After opening higher, the 30-share BSE barometer hovered between 26,769.32 and 26,540.82 before ending at 26,559.92, showing a fall of 92.89 points, or 0.35 per cent.

The 50-share Nifty index fell 31.60 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 8,192.90 after shuttling between 8,250.80 and 8,185.05.