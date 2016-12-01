Markets

Sensex halts 4-day rally, slumps 93 points

more-in

Market benchmark Sensex fell 93 points to end at 26,559.92, while the NSE Nifty broke below the 8,200-mark today after investors preferred to liquidate their positions at higher levels.

After opening higher, the 30-share BSE barometer hovered between 26,769.32 and 26,540.82 before ending at 26,559.92, showing a fall of 92.89 points, or 0.35 per cent.

The 50-share Nifty index fell 31.60 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 8,192.90 after shuttling between 8,250.80 and 8,185.05.

Post a Comment
More In Markets
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2016 7:22:52 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/Sensex-halts-4-day-rally-slumps-93-points/article16736294.ece

© The Hindu