Sensex adds to gains for 4th day; zooms 259 points

Rising for the fourth consecutive session, benchmark Sensex surged 259 points to end at a fresh two-week high of 26,652 on unabated fund inflows by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.

The broader NSE Nifty too ended above the 8,200-mark.

The Sensex opened higher at 26,441.02, continued its upward march to hit a high of 26,680.55 before settling 258.80 points, or 0.98 per cent, up at 26,652.81.

This is its highest closing since November 11, when it had closed at 26,818.82. The gauge had gained 533.84 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled 82.35 points, or 1.01 per cent higher at 8,224.50 after shuttling between 8,234.25 and 8,139.25.