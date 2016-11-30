Markets

Sensex adds to gains for 4th day; zooms 259 points

more-in

Rising for the fourth consecutive session, benchmark Sensex surged 259 points to end at a fresh two-week high of 26,652 on unabated fund inflows by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.

The broader NSE Nifty too ended above the 8,200-mark.

The Sensex opened higher at 26,441.02, continued its upward march to hit a high of 26,680.55 before settling 258.80 points, or 0.98 per cent, up at 26,652.81.

This is its highest closing since November 11, when it had closed at 26,818.82. The gauge had gained 533.84 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled 82.35 points, or 1.01 per cent higher at 8,224.50 after shuttling between 8,234.25 and 8,139.25.

Post a Comment
More In Business Markets
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2016 7:51:50 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/Sensex-adds-to-gains-for-4th-day-zooms-259-points/article16729836.ece

© The Hindu