Rupee snaps winning streak, surrenders 22 paise

Ending its three-day winning run, the rupee today retreated from nearly a one—month high by falling 22 paise to 67.58 against the US dollar in early trade at the forex market on fresh demand for the American unit.

Moreoever, weakness in other currencies including euro against the dollar after European Central Bank’s decision to extend asset purchases until the end of next year, weighed on the rupee, forex dealers said.

However, a higher opening of the domestic equity market, capped the fall, the brokers added.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 27 paise to close at a near one—month high of 67.36 against the US currency due to continuous selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged 108.98 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 26,803.26 in early trade today.