Rupee slips after Fed’s decision

A petty exchanger of Rupee notes waits for customers outside the Reserve Bank of India in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo: P.V.Sivakumar | Photo Credit: P_V_SIVAKUMAR

The rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate, in a widely anticipated move, by 25 basis points.

The Indian currency slid 40 paise on Thursday to close at 67.83 per dollar.

Economists said the rupee was likely to fare marginally better than its emerging market peers in the coming months as the Fed pursues its policy normalisation by gradually increasing interest rates.

“The expectation of further rate hikes in the U.S. are likely to continue to weigh upon emerging markets currencies,” said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA . “Nevertheless, the impact on the rupee-dollar pair is expected to be relatively modest, given India’s large foreign exchange reserves in relation to the size of its current account deficit and FII holdings of debt.”

ICRA expects the rupee to trade in a range of 67-70 against the dollar in the remaining period of the current fiscal year.

‘On expected lines’

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters in New Delhi that the Fed’s action was along expected lines.

“I think the Indian markets had factored in the rate hike. The movement today was not unusual,” Mr. Das said.

Benchmark equity indices also reacted to the U.S. rate move. Select buying in bluechips, however, helped limit the losses.

“Nifty settled marginally lower amid volatility on Thursday, mainly in reaction to the U.S. Fed's hint on faster rate hikes in 2017,” Jayant Manglik, president, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities, wrote in a note to clients.

“It recovered sharply after its initial negative reaction, thanks to buying in select index majors but the upside remained capped.”

Sensex slips

The benchmark Sensex slid 83.77 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 26,519.07. Among the Sensex pack, 18 stocks lost ground though counters including TCS, Axis Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India and Wipro managed to buck the overall negative trend.

A total of 1,317 stocks lost ground on the BSE, as against 1,280 gainers. The broader Nifty lost 28.85 points, or 0.35 per cent, to close at 8,153.60.