Markets

Rupee sheds 11 paise against dollar in early trade

more-in

The rupee weakened by 11 paise to 68.57 against the dollar in early trade on Monday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on month-end demand for the American currency from importers.

Forex dealers said a lower opening of the domestic equity market also weighed on the rupee but the dollar’s weakness against some currencies overseas capped the fall.

The rupee had rebound from a 39-month low by rising 27 paise at 68.46 on Friday, supported by aggressive selling of the American unit by exporters and banks.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 133.12 points or 0.50 per cent to 26,183.22 in early trade on Monday.

Post a Comment
More In Markets
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2016 10:36:21 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/Rupee-sheds-11-paise-against-dollar-in-early-trade/article16714488.ece

© The Hindu