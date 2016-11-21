Rupee recovers 4 paise against US dollar

more-in

The rupee recovered by 4 paise to 68.09 against the U.S. dollar in the opening trade on Monday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amidst higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.

On Friday, the rupee had lost 31 paise to end at 68.13 against the U.S. dollar, the lowest closing since February 29.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 120.02 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 26,270.26 in early trade on Monday.