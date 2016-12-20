Markets

Rupee recoups 6 paise

The rupee edged higher by 6 paise to 67.81 against the US dollar at the forex market in early trade today on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters.

Besides, the dollar’s weakness against some currencies overseas and early gains in the domestic equity market supported the rupee, dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had lost 11 paise to end at 67.87 on fresh dollar demand from importers and banks. Heavy capital outflows besides near—term consequences of the Federal Reserve rate hike largely kept market sentiments shaky despite a dollar retreat.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 53.28 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 26,427.98 in early trade today.

