Rupee rebounds 17 paise to 67.82 on weak dollar

more-in

The rupee today staged a smart rebound by recovering 17 paise to 67.82 against the American currency on fresh dollar selling by corporates and banks.

Subdued overseas sentiment alongside unwinding of long dollar positions ahead of key US macro data predominantly gave some significant support to the rupee recovery.

Stable local equities after recent steep fall also helped the domestic unit strengthen against the dollar, a dealer said.

Meanwhile, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell both equities and debt as they offloaded worth Rs 614.40 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

The Indian currency opened on a firm footing at 67.93 from Thursday’s close of 67.99 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market and maintained its firm undertone against the dollar.

It gained further ground to hit an intra-day high of 67.77 before ending at 66.82, showing a smart rise of 17 paise, or 0.25 per cent.

On Thursday, the local currency had depreciated by 8 paise.

In overseas trade, the greenback surrendered the gains made after release of mildly upbeat US GDP, which was revised higher to 3.5 per cent from 3.2 per cent, and largely traded broadly flat against majority of its peers.

Investors’ also stayed away ahead of Christmas holidays overseas.

The US dollar index was trading lower at 102.99 in late afternoon trade.

Meanwhile, the RBI today fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 67.9117 and euro at 70.9474.

In cross-currency trades, the rupee rose further to finish at 83.22 against the pound sterling from 83.84 and bounced back against the euro to settle at 70.87 as compared to 71.15.

It also recouped against the Japanese yen to end at 57.79 from 57.84 per 100 yens earlier.

Meanwhile, domestic equities regained some lost ground and snapped a seven-day losing streak on low-level buying as well as covering-up of short positions.

The benchmark Sensex rose 61.10 points to close at 26,040.70, while broader Nifty was up 6.65 points to 7,985.75.

In the forward market, premium for dollar edged higher owing to renewed paying pressure from corporates.

The benchmark six-month premium for May firmed up to 131-133 paise from 129.5-131 paise and the far-forward November 2017 contract also moved up to 277-279 paise from 275-276.5 yesterday.

On the commodity front, crude prices slipped below USD 55 a barrel on Friday after the Energy Information Agency reported a 2.25mb addition to inventories and as higher Libyan output threatened to counter some of the supply cuts planned by OPEC and other producers.