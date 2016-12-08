Rupee good run continues, gains 19 paise in early trade

more-in

,

The rupee gained 19 paise to 67.44 against the dollar in early trade today on sustained selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic equity market amid foreign fund inflows.

This was the third consecutive day of rise for the domestic currency.

Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee. A higher opening in the domestic equity market gave the uptrend some momentum, they added.

Yesterday, the domestic unit gained 27 paise to end at over three—week high of 67.63 even as the Reserve Bank unexpectedly left policy rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 285.05 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 26,521.92 in early session today.