Rupee depreciates against US dollar

Rupee weakened by another 15 paise to 68.21 against the dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on increased month-end demand for the US currency from importers amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

However, a weakness in the US dollar against some currencies in the global market and a higher opening of the domestic equity market restricted the fall, dealers said.

On Tuesday, the rupee had dropped by 32 paise to close at 68.06 against the US currency on month-end dollar demand from importers and banks amid persistent foreign capital outflows.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 70.16 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 26,283.60 in morning trade.