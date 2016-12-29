Rupee breaks 2-day losing run, jumps 14 paise to 68.10

more-in

Snapping two days of losses, the rupee recovered by 14 paise to close at 68.10 per dollar on fresh selling of the US currency by banks and exporters in view of weakness in greenback overseas amid a revival in domestic equities.

The domestic currency opened flat at yesterday’s closing level of 68.24 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market and declined immediately to 68.25 on month—end dollar demand from importers.

However, it recovered to 68.0575 in the afternoon trade on fresh selling of dollars due to lower dollar in overseas market as well as recovery in the equity market, before ending at 68.10, showing a gain of 14 paise or 0.21 per cent.

It had dropped by 50 paise, or 0.74 per cent, in the previous two days.

The domestic unit hovered between 68.0575 and 68.2500 during the day.

Meanwhile, the dollar index dropped by 0.47 per cent to 102.73 against a basket of six currencies in the late afternoon trade.

Overseas, the dollar weakened against the yen early today, weighed down by US yields slipping to two—week lows and an ebb in risk appetite that favoured the safe—haven Japanese currency.

Losses for the dollar built today as investors sought out perceived safe—haven currencies such as the Japanese yen a day after surprisingly weak home—sales data in the US.

Data from the National Association of Realtors’ showed US pending home sales dropped in November, a sign the property market could be losing steam ahead of the new year.

The data also damped enthusiasm that President—elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration would boost economic growth.

The RBI fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 68.1241 and for the euro at 71.2101.

In cross—currency trades, the rupee declined to 83.49 against the pound sterling from 83.43 yesterday and also fell against the euro to settle at 71.21 from 71.07 per euro.

It also dropped against the Japanese Yen to 58.43 per 100 yens from 57.93 previously.

In forward market today, premium for dollar moved down further on sustained receivings from exporters.

The benchmark six—month premium payable in May eased to 122—123 paise from 123—125 paise yesterday and far forward November 2016 contract also fell further to 266.25—267.25 paise from to 269.5—271.5 paise.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rose by 155.47 points or 0.59 per cent to close at 26,366.15.