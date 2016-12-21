Micro-lender stocks fall as Maharashtra announces probe

more-in

Shares of micro-lenders tanked on Tuesday after the BJP-led State government in Maharashtra said it would form a special investigation team to look into whether such lenders had flouted Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms.

Bharat Financial Inclusion (formerly SKS Micro Finance) declined 3.61 per cent on the BSE while Equitas Holdings’ shares fell 2.81 per cent even as the broader Sensex slid a marginal 0.25 per cent. Another micro-lender, Bangalore-based Ujjivan Financial Services’ stock tanked 5 per cent.

“State finance minister Deepak Kasarkar said that around 310 women have lodged 12 written complaints in Amravati city alone,” Religare Capital Markets wrote in a note to clients. “As per our channel checks, the state of Uttar Pradesh is also passing through a tough phase with overall collection efficiency of 65-70 per cent. Western U.P. is the worst hit with collections at just 30-35 per cent,” it said.

“We maintain our negative stance on the sector. Collections across regions are likely to suffer with demonetisation and election-led defaults,” it wrote. Almost all transactions in the micro-finance sector are made using cash. Recovery of loans by micro-lenders has been hurt due to the withdrawal of the old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes beginning November 9.

Bharat Financial, however, said its loan recovery had improved after a slump in the initial aftermath of demonetisation. About 98.6 per cent of centres are seeing full or partial collection as on December 15 as compared with 95.8 per cent on November 24.